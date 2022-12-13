White Hall North Greene rains down on Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf 67-19

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jacksonville Illinois School for the Deaf had no answers as White Hall North Greene compiled a 67-19 victory on December 13 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

