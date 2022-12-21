Williamsville drums Waverly South County with resounding beat 55-27

Waverly South County got no credit and no consideration from Williamsville, which slammed the door 55-27 on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave Williamsville a 13-4 lead over Waverly South County.
The Bullets opened a towering 32-7 gap over the Vipers at halftime.
Williamsville jumped to a 46-19 lead heading into the final quarter.
The clock was the only thing that stopped the Bullets, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-8 fourth quarter, too.
In recent action on December 17, Waverly South County faced off against Carlinville and Williamsville took on Monticello on December 6 at Williamsville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
