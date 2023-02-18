Deer Creek-Mackinaw had no answers as Williamsville compiled a 69-33 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 18.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Williamsville faced off against Pinckneyville . For a full recap, click here. Deer Creek-Mackinaw took on Tolono Unity on Feb. 11 at Tolono Unity High School. For more, click here.
