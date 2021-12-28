Williamsville escapes Peoria Christian 50-49

Williamsville poked just enough holes in Peoria Christian's defense to garner a taut 50-49 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Recently on December 21 , Williamsville squared up on Athens in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Peoria Christian authored a promising start, taking advantage of Williamsville 18-12 at the end of the first quarter.
