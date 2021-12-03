Williamsville hammers Carlinville into submission 51-26

Williamsville showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Carlinville 51-26 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 3.
The Bullets opened with a 12-10 advantage over the Cavaliers through the first quarter.
Williamsville registered a 23-15 advantage at half over Carlinville.
Williamsville struck in front of Carlinville 39-22 going into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.