Williamsville hammers Carlinville into submission 51-26

Williamsville showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Carlinville 51-26 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 3.

The Bullets opened with a 12-10 advantage over the Cavaliers through the first quarter.

Williamsville registered a 23-15 advantage at half over Carlinville.

Williamsville struck in front of Carlinville 39-22 going into the fourth quarter.

