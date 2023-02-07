Williamsville built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 59-36 win over Maroa-Forsyth in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Last season, Maroa-Forsyth and Williamsville squared off with February 23, 2022 at Maroa-Forsyth High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 31, Maroa-Forsyth faced off against Mason City Illini Central . For more, click here. Williamsville took on Athens on January 31 at Athens High School. Click here for a recap.
