Williamsville tipped and eventually toppled Pinckneyville 57-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Williamsville drew first blood by forging a 11-8 margin over Pinckneyville after the first quarter.

The Bullets fought to a 21-16 half margin at the Panthers' expense.

Pinckneyville showed some mettle by fighting back to a 35-33 count in the third quarter.

The Bullets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 22-14 stretch over the fourth quarter.

