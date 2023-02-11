Williamsville tipped and eventually toppled Pinckneyville 57-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Williamsville drew first blood by forging a 11-8 margin over Pinckneyville after the first quarter.
The Bullets fought to a 21-16 half margin at the Panthers' expense.
Pinckneyville showed some mettle by fighting back to a 35-33 count in the third quarter.
The Bullets avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 22-14 stretch over the fourth quarter.
