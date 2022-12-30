Williamsville pockets slim win over Tolono Unity 51-48

Williamsville could finally catch its breath after a close call against Tolono Unity in a 51-48 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 30.
In recent action on December 17, Tolono Unity faced off against Pleasant Plains and Williamsville took on Waverly South County on December 21 at Waverly South County High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.