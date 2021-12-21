Williamsville slips past Athens 52-47

Williamsville edged Athens in a close 52-47 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21.
In recent action on December 16, Athens faced off against New Berlin and Williamsville took on Pleasant Plains on December 10 at Pleasant Plains High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Bullets opened with a 11-9 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.
The Bullets opened a narrow 24-16 gap over the Warriors at halftime.
Athens came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Williamsville 34-33.
