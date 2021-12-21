Williamsville slips past Athens 52-47

Williamsville edged Athens in a close 52-47 encounter in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 21.

The Bullets opened with a 11-9 advantage over the Warriors through the first quarter.

The Bullets opened a narrow 24-16 gap over the Warriors at halftime.

Athens came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the fourth quarter over Williamsville 34-33.

