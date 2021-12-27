Williamsville survives competitive clash with Havana 46-44

Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Williamsville passed in a 46-44 victory at Havana's expense for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.
The Ducks moved ahead of the Bullets 37-32 to start the fourth quarter.
The Bullets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-7 points differential.
In recent action on December 21, Williamsville faced off against Athens and Havana took on Carthage Illini West on December 18 at Havana High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.