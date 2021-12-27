Williamsville survives competitive clash with Havana 46-44

 Skip to main content
Monday's outing turned into an endurance test that Williamsville passed in a 46-44 victory at Havana's expense for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 27.

The Ducks moved ahead of the Bullets 37-32 to start the fourth quarter.

The Bullets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 14-7 points differential.

In recent action on December 21, Williamsville faced off against Athens and Havana took on Carthage Illini West on December 18 at Havana High School. Click here for a recap

