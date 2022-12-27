Williamsville takes victory lap past Havana 74-30

Impressive was a ready adjective for Williamsville's 74-30 throttling of Havana in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 27.
Last season, Williamsville and Havana squared off with December 27, 2021 at Williamsville High School last season. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 21, Williamsville faced off against Waverly South County and Havana took on Elmwood on December 16 at Havana High School. For a full recap, click here.
