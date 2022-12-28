Williamsville tops Tremont 75-62

Saddled up and ready to go, Williamsville spurred past Tremont 75-62 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
Williamsville drew first blood by forging a 15-6 margin over Tremont after the first quarter.
The Bullets opened a huge 38-23 gap over the Turks at the half.
Tremont showed its spirit while rallying to within 53-50 in the third quarter.
The Bullets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 22-12 points differential.
In recent action on December 21, Williamsville faced off against Waverly South County and Tremont took on Fisher on December 16 at Tremont High School. For more, click here.
