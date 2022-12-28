Williamsville tops Tremont 75-62

Saddled up and ready to go, Williamsville spurred past Tremont 75-62 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

Williamsville drew first blood by forging a 15-6 margin over Tremont after the first quarter.

The Bullets opened a huge 38-23 gap over the Turks at the half.

Tremont showed its spirit while rallying to within 53-50 in the third quarter.

The Bullets' train of momentum chugged along the final-quarter tracks with a 22-12 points differential.