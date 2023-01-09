Williamsville unloads on Athens 61-33

Williamsville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Athens during this 61-33 victory on January 9 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Williamsville drew first blood by forging a 12-7 margin over Athens after the first quarter.
The Bullets' offense darted in front for a 26-20 lead over the Warriors at halftime.
Williamsville moved to a 40-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bullets put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Warriors 21-7 in the last stanza.
