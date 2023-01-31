Williamsville wallops Athens 57-32

Williamsville showed top form to dominate Athens during a 57-32 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 31.
Last season, Williamsville and Athens squared off with January 13, 2022 at Williamsville High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 24, Athens faced off against Petersburg PORTA . Click here for a recap. Williamsville took on Mt Pulaski on January 25 at Williamsville High School. For more, click here.
