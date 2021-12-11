Winchester West Central Coop engulfs Virden North Mac in flames 59-17

Impressive was a ready adjective for Winchester West Central Coop's 59-17 throttling of Virden North Mac for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 11.
The Cougars' offense breathed fire to a 31-6 lead over the Panthers at halftime.
The Cougars' command showed as they carried a 59-17 lead into the fourth quarter.
