Winchester West Central Coop survives taut tilt with Jacksonville Routt Catholic 50-48

Yes, Winchester West Central Coop looked relaxed while edging Jacksonville Routt Catholic, but no autographs please after its 50-48 victory on January 31 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 24, Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off against Liberty . Click here for a recap. Winchester West Central Coop took on Pleasant Plains on January 17 at Winchester West Central Coop. For a full recap, click here.
