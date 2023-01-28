 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op carves slim margin over Brownstown-St. Elmo 51-44

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op nipped Brownstown-St. Elmo 51-44 in Illinois boys basketball on January 28.

The last time Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Brownstown-St Elmo played in a 61-43 game on January 7, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 20, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op faced off against Effingham St Anthony. For results, click here.

