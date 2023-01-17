Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op records thin win against Louisville North Clay 43-42

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Louisville North Clay 43-42 on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
Recently on January 6, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op squared off with St Elmo-Brownstown in a basketball game. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.