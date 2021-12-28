Winning recipe: Dunlap broils Rantoul Township 71-61

Dunlap collected a 71-61 victory over Rantoul Township on December 28 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Dunlap broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 44-40 lead over Rantoul Township.
Dunlap got the better of the final-quarter scoring 27-21 to finish the game in style.
Recently on December 21 , Rantoul Township squared up on Bloomington in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
