Winning recipe: Quincy broils Jacksonville 61-42

Quincy handed Jacksonville a tough 61-42 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 12.

Quincy made the first move by forging a 15-5 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.

The Blue Devils opened an enormous 31-12 gap over the Crimsons at the half.

It were a nail-biter in the final quarter when the Blue Devils and the Crimsons both had the scoreboard blinking in a 61-42 knot.

