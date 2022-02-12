Winning recipe: Quincy broils Jacksonville 61-42

Quincy handed Jacksonville a tough 61-42 loss in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 12.
Recently on February 1 , Jacksonville squared up on Springfield Lanphier in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
Quincy made the first move by forging a 15-5 margin over Jacksonville after the first quarter.
The Blue Devils opened an enormous 31-12 gap over the Crimsons at the half.
It were a nail-biter in the final quarter when the Blue Devils and the Crimsons both had the scoreboard blinking in a 61-42 knot.
