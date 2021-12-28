Winning recipe: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin broils Kankakee Bishop McNamara 66-49

Saddled up and ready to go, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin spurred past Kankakee Bishop McNamara 66-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled to a 16-16 tie through the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's shooting roared to a 47-29 lead over Kankakee Bishop McNamara at the intermission.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's control showed as it carried a 47-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

