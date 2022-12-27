Zoom: Catlin Salt Fork leaves Georgetown-Ridge Farm in its wake 64-32

Catlin Salt Fork ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Georgetown-Ridge Farm 64-32 on December 27 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
The last time Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Catlin Salt Fork played in a 56-55 game on January 22, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 20, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Chrisman and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Georgetown La Salette on December 16 at Georgetown Notre Dame de La Salette Boys Academy. Click here for a recap
