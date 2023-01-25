 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Zoom: Williamsville leaves Mt. Pulaski in its wake 68-39

  • 0

Williamsville showed it had the juice to douse Mt. Pulaski in a points barrage during a 68-39 win during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 18, Williamsville faced off against Griggsville-Perry and Mt Pulaski took on Delavan on January 20 at Delavan High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. skier Mikaela Shiffrin sets new women's World Cup record

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News