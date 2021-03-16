Check out the latest Associated Press boys and girls basketball rankings

Here are the boys and girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
BOYS
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Whitney Young (4)
|13-1
|66
|2
|2. Evanston Township
|17-3
|58
|10
|3. Rolling Meadows (1)
|15-0
|54
|5
|(tie) Simeon (2)
|6-1
|54
|1
|5. Mundelein
|13-2
|39
|3
|6. New Trier
|13-2
|25
|9
|7. Glenbrook South
|16-2
|22
|NR
|8. Brother Rice
|13-1
|21
|NR
|9. Belleville East
|11-2
|16
|8
|10. Glenbard West
|16-1
|14
|4
Others receiving votes: DeKalb 7. Curie 6. Downers North 1. Hersey 1. Moline 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hillcrest (6)
|13-0
|87
|1
|2. DePaul College Prep
|(2)
|14-2
|73
|7
|3. Niles Notre Dame
|16-3
|66
|2
|4. Peoria Notre Dame
|14-1
|58
|3
|5. Fenwick
|14-3
|51
|5
|(tie) Kankakee (1)
|12-1
|51
|4
|7. Rock Island
|14-2
|44
|6
|8. Washington
|16-1
|18
|8
|9. Effingham
|17-1
|15
|9
|10. Springfield Lanphier
|13-1
|12
|NR
Others receiving votes: Ottawa 7. Kenwood 4. St. Ignatius 4. Centralia 3. Westinghouse 1. Lincoln 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rockford Lutheran (10)
|16-0
|100
|1
|2. Corliss
|11-1
|87
|2
|3. Mt. Carmel
|16-2
|73
|T4
|4. Breese Central
|15-0
|58
|10
|5. Elmhurst Timothy Christian
|14-2
|55
|6
|6. Nashville
|14-1
|39
|8
|(tie) Clark
|5-2
|39
|3
|8. Macomb
|14-0
|36
|9
|9. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|11-5
|33
|T4
|10. Fieldcrest
|12-1
|16
|NR
Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 10. Fairfield 3. Carterville 1.
Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Yorkville Christian (7)
|10-1
|87
|1
|2. Cobden (2)
|19-0
|72
|4
|3. Casey-Westfield
|11-1
|70
|T2
|4. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|15-1
|66
|T2
|5. Indian Creek
|17-4
|50
|5
|6. East Dubuque
|17-1
|45
|7
|7. Monmouth United
|14-2
|42
|6
|8. LeRoy
|12-1
|28
|9
|9. Fulton
|12-2
|20
|8
|10. Roanoke-Benson
|13-3
|12
|10
Others receiving votes: Okawville 1. Brimfield 1. Winchester-West Central 1.
Girls
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hersey (7)
|16-0
|70
|T1
|2. Benet
|11-1
|54
|T1
|(tie) Marist
|15-1
|54
|4
|4. Edwardsville
|16-1
|53
|6
|5. Libertyville
|16-2
|45
|5
|6. Loyola
|19-2
|36
|7
|7. Hononegah
|12-1
|22
|9
|8. Stevenson
|16-2
|18
|8
|9. Maine South
|14-3
|14
|NR
|10. O'Fallon
|13-2
|10
|10
Others receiving votes: Fremd 9.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (8)
|10-0
|80
|1
|2. Kenwood
|10-0
|67
|3
|3. Peoria Central
|11-1
|63
|2
|4. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|16-1
|49
|5
|(tie) Decatur MacArthur
|10-1
|49
|9
|6. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
|16-1
|39
|4
|7. Geneseo
|13-2
|37
|T8
|8. Dunlap
|13-3
|20
|6
|9. Chicago Heights Marian
|16-5
|14
|NR
|10. St. Ignatius
|12-6
|9
|T7
Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 5. Rock Island 4. Danville 2. Sycamore 2.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Riverdale (8)
|8-0
|80
|1
|2. Eureka
|13-0
|59
|4
|(tie) Winnebago
|13-2
|59
|5
|4. Breese Central
|13-1
|50
|NR
|5. Carterville
|12-2
|46
|3
|(tie) Sullivan
|14-1
|46
|6
|7. Seneca
|11-1
|23
|9
|(tie) Tremont
|12-1
|23
|7
|9. Paris
|13-2
|22
|2
|10. Teutopolis
|15-5
|21
|NR
Others receiving votes: Tuscola 4. Nashville 3. Fieldcrest 2. Petersburg PORTA 1. Pleasant Plains 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Amboy (8)
|14-1
|80
|1
|2. Lanark Eastland
|16-1
|70
|2
|3. Brimfield
|17-0
|65
|3
|4. Aurora Christian
|13-1
|52
|4
|5. Shiloh
|10-1
|43
|5
|6. Catlin (Salt Fork)
|13-0
|41
|6
|7. Stockton
|15-1
|39
|7
|8. Jacksonville Routt
|10-2
|15
|10
|9. Brown County
|13-2
|14
|8
|10. Galena
|11-2
|5
|NR
Others receiving votes: Neoga 4. Serena 4. Gardner-South Wilmington 3. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 3. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 2.
