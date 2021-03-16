 Skip to main content
Check out the latest Associated Press boys and girls basketball rankings
Here are the boys and girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

BOYS

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Whitney Young (4)13-1662
2. Evanston Township17-35810
3. Rolling Meadows (1)15-0545
(tie) Simeon (2)6-1541
5. Mundelein13-2393
6. New Trier13-2259
7. Glenbrook South16-222NR
8. Brother Rice13-121NR
9. Belleville East11-2168
10. Glenbard West16-1144

Others receiving votes: DeKalb 7. Curie 6. Downers North 1. Hersey 1. Moline 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Hillcrest (6)13-0871
2. DePaul College Prep(2)14-2737
3. Niles Notre Dame16-3662
4. Peoria Notre Dame14-1583
5. Fenwick14-3515
(tie) Kankakee (1)12-1514
7. Rock Island14-2446
8. Washington16-1188
9. Effingham17-1159
10. Springfield Lanphier13-112NR

Others receiving votes: Ottawa 7. Kenwood 4. St. Ignatius 4. Centralia 3. Westinghouse 1. Lincoln 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rockford Lutheran (10)16-01001
2. Corliss11-1872
3. Mt. Carmel16-273T4
4. Breese Central15-05810
5. Elmhurst Timothy Christian14-2556
6. Nashville14-1398
(tie) Clark5-2393
8. Macomb14-0369
9. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)11-533T4
10. Fieldcrest12-116NR

Others receiving votes: Breese Mater Dei 10. Fairfield 3. Carterville 1.

Class 1A

SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Yorkville Christian (7)10-1871
2. Cobden (2)19-0724
3. Casey-Westfield11-170T2
4. Kewanee (Wethersfield)15-166T2
5. Indian Creek17-4505
6. East Dubuque17-1457
7. Monmouth United14-2426
8. LeRoy12-1289
9. Fulton12-2208
10. Roanoke-Benson13-31210

Others receiving votes: Okawville 1. Brimfield 1. Winchester-West Central 1.

Girls

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Hersey (7)16-070T1
2. Benet11-154T1
(tie) Marist15-1544
4. Edwardsville16-1536
5. Libertyville16-2455
6. Loyola19-2367
7. Hononegah12-1229
8. Stevenson16-2188
9. Maine South14-314NR
10. O'Fallon13-21010

Others receiving votes: Fremd 9.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (8)10-0801
2. Kenwood10-0673
3. Peoria Central11-1632
4. Bethalto Civic Memorial16-1495
(tie) Decatur MacArthur10-1499
6. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin16-1394
7. Geneseo13-237T8
8. Dunlap13-3206
9. Chicago Heights Marian16-514NR
10. St. Ignatius12-69T7

Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 5. Rock Island 4. Danville 2. Sycamore 2.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Riverdale (8)8-0801
2. Eureka13-0594
(tie) Winnebago13-2595
4. Breese Central13-150NR
5. Carterville12-2463
(tie) Sullivan14-1466
7. Seneca11-1239
(tie) Tremont12-1237
9. Paris13-2222
10. Teutopolis15-521NR

Others receiving votes: Tuscola 4. Nashville 3. Fieldcrest 2. Petersburg PORTA 1. Pleasant Plains 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Amboy (8)14-1801
2. Lanark Eastland16-1702
3. Brimfield17-0653
4. Aurora Christian13-1524
5. Shiloh10-1435
6. Catlin (Salt Fork)13-0416
7. Stockton15-1397
8. Jacksonville Routt10-21510
9. Brown County13-2148
10. Galena11-25NR

Others receiving votes: Neoga 4. Serena 4. Gardner-South Wilmington 3. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 3. Abingdon (A.-Avon) 2.

