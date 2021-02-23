 Skip to main content
Check out the latest Associated Press boys and girls basketball rankings
agate breaking

Check out the latest Associated Press boys and girls basketball rankings

Here are the boys and girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

BOYS

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (7)0-0791
2. Whitney Young (1)3-0692
3. Evanston Township7-0683
4. Mundelein7-1544
5. Glenbard West7-0375
6. Glenbrook South9-0337
7. Belleville East5-02510
(tie) Rolling Meadows7-0258
9. Curie0-0226
10. DeKalb9-012NR
 

Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 8. Downers North 2. Lake Forest 2. Moline 1. Brother Rice 1. Rockford East 1. Barrington 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Niles Notre Dame (8)8-1801
2. DePaul College Prep3-0682
3. Hillcrest5-0594
4. Peoria Notre Dame8-0583
5. Fenwick5-1445
6. Galesburg5-0337
7. Kankakee1-0288
8. Peoria Manual4-1246
9. Effingham9-01310
10. St. Patrick3-199
 

Others receiving votes: Kenwood 5. Centralia 5. Rock Island 4. Washington 2. Springfield Lanphier 2. Mount Vernon 2. Lincoln 1. Burlington Central 1. St. Rita 1. North Lawndale 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Clark(3)0-0472
1. Mt. Carmel (2)4-1474
3. Rockford Lutheran (1)7-0465
4. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)(1)6-2441
5. Elmhurst Timothy Christian5-1426
6. Fairfield7-0357
7. Tuscola7-1233
(tie) Nashville5-0188
8. Eureka8-0189
10. Macomb6-01510
 

Others receiving votes: Massac County 9. Orr 8. Corliss 7. Breese Mater Dei 6. Breese Central 5. Trenton Wesclin 4. Fieldcrest 4. Carterville 3. Pinckneyville 2. Sterling Newman 1. Hillsboro 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Yorkville Christian (5)3-0711
2. Indian Creek (2)6-0592
3. Roanoke-Benson8-1526
4. Casey-Westfield (1)3-1493
5. Cobden5-0324
(tie) Concord Triopia8-0328
7. East Dubuque7-023NR
(tie) Monmouth United8-023NR
9. Kewanee (Wethersfield)8-1215
10. Macon Meridian6-2127
 

Others receiving votes: Griggsville-Perry 11. Winchester-West Central 9. Cumberland 8. Fulton 8. Okawville 7. Altamont 6. LeRoy 5. Effingham St. Anthony 5. Farina South Central 4. Pecatonica 3.

GIRLS

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Hersey (7)6-0791
2. Fremd (1)4-0712
3. Marist3-0663
4. Loyola9-0555
5. Stevenson5-0466
6. Benet5-0377
7. Hononegah6-019NR
8. York3-0179
9. Bolingbrook4-1154
(tie) Edwardsville5-015NR

Others receiving votes: Homewood-Flossmoor 10. Libertyville 5. Maine South 2. O'Fallon 1. Mother McAuley 1. Evanston Township 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (5)0-0771
2. Peoria Central (3)7-0703
3. Kenwood0-0642
4. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin8-0555
5. Burlington Central6-0514
6. Galesburg8-0426
7. Chicago Heights Marian6-228T7
8. Dunlap7-1209
9. Bethalto Civic Memorial6-111NR
10. Decatur MacArthur3-08NR

Others receiving votes: Kankakee 6. Geneseo 4. Rock Island 2. St. Ignatius 2.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Riverdale (7)6-0881
2. Paris (1)5-0714
3. Carterville6-1613
4. Winnebago6-2575
5. Pleasant Plains2-140T6
6. Tuscola9-0379
7. Nashville (1)5-036NR
8. Sullivan7-126NR
9. Seneca7-017NR
10. Quincy Notre Dame2-2112

Others receiving votes: Petersburg PORTA 10. Tremont 9. Eureka 9. Sherrard 4. Clinton 4. Fieldcrest 3. Massac County 2. Watseka 2. Teutopolis 2.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Amboy (8)7-0901
2. Lanark Eastland8-0752
3. Aurora Christian7-0655
4. Brimfield9-0613
5. Jacksonville Routt3-0496
6. Shiloh5-1474
7. Abingdon (A.-Avon)8-0268
8. Catlin (Salt Fork)7-0239
9. Neoga9-018NR
10. Stockton6-01310

Others receiving votes: Brown County 8. Winchester 7. Greenfield 4. Gardner-South Wilmington 3. Nokomis 1. Mendon Unity 1.

