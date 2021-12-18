 Skip to main content
Altamont tacks win on Moweaqua Central A & M 57-30

Altamont offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Moweaqua Central A & M with an all-around effort during this 57-30 victory in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Recently on December 9 , Moweaqua Central A & M squared up on Clinton in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

