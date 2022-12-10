Altamont takes down Moweaqua Central A&M 63-40

It was a tough night for Moweaqua Central A&M which was overmatched by Altamont in this 63-40 verdict.
Last season, Altamont and Moweaqua Central A&M faced off on December 18, 2021 at Altamont High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 5, Moweaqua Central A&M squared off with Athens in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.