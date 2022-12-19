Arcola mollywopps Chrisman 51-14

Arcola flexed its muscle and floored Chrisman 51-14 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
The last time Arcola and Chrisman played in a 76-26 game on February 12, 2022. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 8, Arcola squared off with Decatur Lutheran in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
