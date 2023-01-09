Arcola paints near-perfect picture in win over Bethany Okaw Valley 55-35

Arcola earned a convincing 55-35 win over Bethany Okaw Valley in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
Last season, Arcola and Bethany Okaw Valley faced off on January 22, 2022 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 27, Arcola squared off with Dieterich in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.