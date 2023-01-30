Arcola triggers avalanche over Argenta-Oreana 44-16

It was a tough night for Argenta-Oreana which was overmatched by Arcola in this 44-16 verdict.
The last time Arcola and Argenta-Oreana played in a 69-9 game on January 31, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 23, Arcola faced off against Oakland Tri-County . For results, click here. Argenta-Oreana took on Mt Pulaski on January 24 at Mt Pulaski Mount Pulaski High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
