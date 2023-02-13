It would have taken a herculean effort for Catlin Salt Fork to claim this one, and Armstrong wouldn't allow that in a 47-19 decision in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on February 13.

Last season, Catlin Salt Fork and Armstrong faced off on December 6, 2021 at Armstrong Township High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on February 6, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Bismarck-Henning Rossville-Alvin . For results, click here. Armstrong took on Westville on February 6 at Armstrong Township High School. For a full recap, click here.