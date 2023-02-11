Armstrong swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Danville Schlarman 61-5 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 11.
In recent action on February 6, Armstrong faced off against Westville . Click here for a recap. Danville Schlarman took on Fithian Oakwood on February 6 at Fithian Oakwood High School. For results, click here.
