Armstrong-Potomac engulfs Farmer City Blue Ridge in flames 60-20

Armstrong-Potomac showered the scoreboard with points to drown Farmer City Blue Ridge 60-20 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on December 6, Armstrong-Potomac faced off against Catlin Salt Fork and Farmer City Blue Ridge took on Arcola on December 6 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School. For a full recap, click here.
