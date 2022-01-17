Armstrong-Potomac imposes its will on Westville 59-29

Armstrong-Potomac painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Westville's defense for a 59-29 win in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 17.
Recently on January 10 , Westville squared up on Gilman Iroquois West in a basketball game . Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.