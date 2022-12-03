Armstrong triggers avalanche over Farmer City Blue Ridge 48-15

Armstrong played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Farmer City Blue Ridge during a 48-15 beating in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on December 3.
Last season, Armstrong and Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off on December 13, 2021 at Armstrong Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
