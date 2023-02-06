Armstrong showed top form to dominate Westville during a 46-21 victory for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 6.
Last season, Armstrong and Westville squared off with January 17, 2022 at Armstrong Township High School last season. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 30, Armstrong faced off against Hoopeston . For more, click here. Westville took on Watseka on January 23 at Watseka High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.