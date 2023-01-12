Arthur Christian gives Bloomington Cornerstone Christian the business 39-8

Arthur Christian turned in a thorough domination of Bloomington Cornerstone Christian 39-8 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 5, Bloomington Cornerstone Christian faced off against Urbana University Laboratory and Arthur Christian took on Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City on January 5 at Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City. For more, click here.
