Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 45-32 win over Monticello on December 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Monticello faced off on December 13, 2021 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For more, click here.
Recently on December 5, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared off with Argenta-Oreana in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.