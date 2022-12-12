 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 45-32 win over Monticello on December 12 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Last season, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond and Monticello faced off on December 13, 2021 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. For more, click here.

Recently on December 5, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared off with Argenta-Oreana in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

