Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond didn't tinker around with Bethany Okaw Valley. A 62-39 result offered a strong testament in the win column in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 24.
In recent action on January 13, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Villa Grove and Bethany Okaw Valley took on Toledo Cumberland on January 13 at Bethany Okaw Valley High School. Click here for a recap
Lede AI Sports Desk
