It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op 41-33 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 21.
In recent action on December 17, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Effingham St Anthony and Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op took on Arcola on December 6 at Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.