Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond hammers Broadlands Heritage 66-13

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond handled Broadlands Heritage 66-13 in an impressive showing in Illinois girls basketball on January 2.
In recent action on December 21, Broadlands Heritage faced off against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg Co-op on December 21 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond Co-Op. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.