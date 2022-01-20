Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond hammers Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop into submission 50-26

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 50-26 victory over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 13, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off against Villa Grove and Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Arcola on January 13 at Arcola High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.