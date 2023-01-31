Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond walked the high-wire before edging Marshall 72-63 in Illinois girls basketball action on January 31.
Last season, Marshall and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond faced off on February 1, 2022 at Marshall High School. Click here for a recap.
Recently on January 26, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond squared off with Cerro Gordo in a basketball game. For results, click here.
