 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond pushes over Tolono Unity 49-39

  • 0

Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond tipped and eventually toppled Tolono Unity 49-39 on December 9 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on December 2, Tolono Unity faced off against Villa Grove and Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond took on Maroa-Forsyth on November 30 at Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Are excuses starting to trickle in for Bears?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Are excuses starting to trickle in for Bears?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News