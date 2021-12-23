Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond rains down on Mt. Zion 54-37

Riding a wave of production, Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond dunked Mt. Zion 54-37 in Illinois girls basketball on December 23.

Tough to find an edge early, the Knights and the Braves fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Knights' offense darted to a 29-26 lead over the Braves at the intermission.

The Knights' leg-up showed as they carried a 42-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

