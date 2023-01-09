Athens designs winning blueprint against Mason City Illini Central 50-37

Athens called "game" in the waning moments of a 50-37 defeat of Mason City Illini Central in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 9.

Athens darted in front of Mason City Illini Central 8-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors' shooting darted in front for a 23-18 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.

Athens moved to a 38-24 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cougars tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 13-12 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.