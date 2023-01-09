Athens designs winning blueprint against Mason City Illini Central 50-37

Athens called "game" in the waning moments of a 50-37 defeat of Mason City Illini Central in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 9.
Athens darted in front of Mason City Illini Central 8-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Warriors' shooting darted in front for a 23-18 lead over the Cougars at the intermission.
Athens moved to a 38-24 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Cougars tried to respond in the fourth quarter with a 13-12 flurry, but the game was a fait accompli.
In recent action on January 2, Athens faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Mason City Illini Central took on Cuba North Fulton Coop on December 26 at Cuba North Fulton Coop. For results, click here.
