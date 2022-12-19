Athens dodges a bullet in win over Pana 45-42

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A tight-knit tilt turned in Athens' direction just enough to squeeze past Pana 45-42 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 19.

Last season, Pana and Athens faced off on December 20, 2021 at Athens High School. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 12, Pana faced off against Greenville and Athens took on Bloomington Central Catholic on December 10 at Athens High School. Click here for a recap

