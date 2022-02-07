Athens earns solid win over Manito Midwest Central 53-43

Athens tipped and eventually toppled Manito Midwest Central 53-43 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 7.
The first quarter gave the Warriors a 11-7 lead over the Raiders.
Athens' shooting darted to a 27-18 lead over Manito Midwest Central at halftime.
The Warriors' upper hand showed as they carried a 39-28 lead into the fourth quarter.
