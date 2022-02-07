 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens earns solid win over Manito Midwest Central 53-43

Athens tipped and eventually toppled Manito Midwest Central 53-43 for an Illinois girls basketball victory on February 7.

The first quarter gave the Warriors a 11-7 lead over the Raiders.

Athens' shooting darted to a 27-18 lead over Manito Midwest Central at halftime.

The Warriors' upper hand showed as they carried a 39-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on January 31 , Manito Midwest Central squared up on Mason City Illini Central in a basketball game . For more, click here.

