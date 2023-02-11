No quarter was granted as Athens blunted Williamsville's plans 39-28 on February 11 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Athens a 11-9 lead over Williamsville.

An intermission tie at 18-18 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Williamsville had a 25-20 edge on Athens at the beginning of the final quarter.

The Warriors pulled off a stirring 19-3 fourth quarter to trip the Bullets.

