Athens puts an offensive performance on Liberty 52-21

Liberty had no answers as Athens roared to a 52-21 victory on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball.

Athens broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 12-5 lead over Liberty.

